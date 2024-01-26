Poland's political stage is gripped by controversy as former Prime Minister Donald Tusk makes a comeback.
Tusk's return sparks concerns over democratic principles, with actions raising eyebrows both locally and in the EU.
Controversial measures include removals from key positions, tolerating arrests, and altering national institutions.
European Union's response, or lack thereof, to Tusk's actions prompts questions about a potential double standard.
Past EU criticisms of Poland's Law and Justice Party for illiberal actions contrast with the current apparent silence.
The unfolding political drama raises significant questions about the consistency of the EU's defense of democratic values.
