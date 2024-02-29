EU's release of pandemic funds to Poland signals a turning point in relations
PM Donald Tusk's commitment to judicial independence aligns with EU standards
Reforms aim to overhaul Poland's judiciary, resolving longstanding rule-of-law disputes
Initial release of €6.3 billion in funds signifies EU trust in Poland's reforms
Funds serve as a vital economic lifeline, supporting recovery and long-term growth
EU funds earmarked for green, digital, and development projects promise significant benefits
Decision reflects EU's commitment to upholding rule-of-law principles within member states
EU Approves Pandemic Funds for Poland, Boosting Tusk's Government and Rule-of-Law Reforms
