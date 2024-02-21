EOS Takes a Step: Overcoming Regulatory Obstacles to Reveal Savanna Update.
As the sun rises over the blockchain horizon, EOS, once hailed as the 'Ethereum killer', finds itself at a critical juncture.
EOS is undergoing a transformation with the launch of Leap 6, powered by the Savanna consensus algorithm.
In 2017, EOS burst onto the scene with the promise of revolutionizing the blockchain space.
The ambition to dethrone Ethereum has captured the imagination of investors and developers alike.
Legal entanglements with the EOS Foundation and its founders Block.one have cast long shadows on their aspirations.
The fine by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the separation from Block.one affected the market performance of EOS.
With significant declines, EOS's journey reflects the up-and-down nature of the crypto market.
