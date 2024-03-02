Engagedly Revolutionizes Performance Management with AI, Custom Reviews, and Future Career Planning
Engagedly is setting a new standard in performance management with AI for goal-setting and customizable performance reviews for career advancement
In today's fast-paced business environment, Engagedly is making waves by revolutionizing the way companies manage employee performance, leveraging AI for goal-setting
Engagedly's innovative approach includes a suite of tools designed to enhance collaboration, real-time feedback, and employee development, setting a new standard in performance management
Engagedly's Goals 2.0 feature stands out by offering employees the ability to utilize AI in drafting and refining their goals, ensuring they are clear
This AI assistance not only saves time but also facilitates a deeper understanding of the skills required to achieve these goals
Software's collaborative nature allows for real-time communication, including comments and tagging, fostering a supportive environment
The platform enables the creation of customized review templates that cater to various roles and departments, integrating goals as a core element of performance discussions
