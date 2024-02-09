End of an Era: Crusaders' Longest-Serving Manager Stephen Baxter Steps Down
Stephen Baxter, the longest-serving manager in the world, is stepping down from Crusaders after 19 years
His tenure has been marked by triumph and transformation, leaving a void in the Irish League. Baxter's leadership has instilled a winning culture, resulting in numerous accolades and a rise in the club's status
As he embarks on a new chapter, the football community expresses support and appreciation for his contributions
After nearly two decades of shaping the Crusaders' football legacy, Stephen Baxter, the longest-serving manager in the world, has announced his decision to step down at the end of the season
His tenure, marked by triumph and transformation, will come to a close, leaving behind a void that the Irish League has seldom seen.