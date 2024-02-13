Emraan Hashmi Unveils Karan Johar's Web Series 'Showtime': Power Struggles and Bollywood Drama Await

Emraan Hashmi, Bollywood's infamous 'serial kisser', brought his signature charm and wit to the trailer launch of Karan Johar's web series 'Showtime'. The event, held on February 13, 2024, was a star-studded affair with the who's who of the entertainment industry in attendance.

Advertisment

Unmasking 'Showtime'

The much-anticipated series 'Showtime' is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. Created by Sumit Roy and Mihir Desai, and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series promises an enthralling exploration of the power struggles and behind-the-scenes drama in the Bollywood industry.

Emraan Hashmi stars as Raghu Khanna, a second-generation film producer, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shriya Saran. The trailer showcases a tense rivalry between Hashmi's character and a newcomer played by Mahima Makwana.

Advertisment

Emraan Hashmi: The Ultimate Kisser?

During the trailer launch, Emraan Hashmi humorously addressed his 'serial kisser' tag, claiming to be the best kisser in Bollywood. He also shared insights into his fitness inspiration, acting tips, and relationship advice, much to the delight of the audience.

Beyond the 'Serial Kisser' Tag

Advertisment

The event offered a glimpse into the highly-anticipated series, which promises to tackle themes such as legacy, ambition, nepotism, and power struggles in the world of cinema. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Mihir Desai, 'Showtime' is expected to be a compelling watch.

As Emraan Hashmi takes on a new challenge in the digital space, audiences are eager to see how he navigates the complex world of Bollywood in 'Showtime'. With its star-studded cast and intriguing premise, the series is poised to leave a lasting impact on the streaming landscape.

Key Points:

Emraan Hashmi stars in the upcoming web series 'Showtime', produced by Karan Johar and set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 8, 2024.

The series delves into the power struggles and behind-the-scenes drama of the Bollywood industry, exploring themes such as legacy, ambition, nepotism, and power struggles.

During the trailer launch, Hashmi humorously addressed his 'serial kisser' tag and shared insights into his fitness inspiration, acting tips, and relationship advice.

The series features an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran.

With 'Showtime', Emraan Hashmi continues to defy expectations and redefine his image in the entertainment industry. As the countdown to the series premiere begins, audiences can't help but wonder: What's next for Bollywood's ultimate 'serial kisser'?