Emraan Hashmi tackles nepotism in Bollywood with new series 'Showtime'

'Showtime' aims to shed light on the persistent issue of nepotism within the Bollywood industry

The new series comes in the wake of discussions initiated by Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut famously labeled Karan Johar as the flag-bearer of nepotism on his own chat show

Though Hashmi acknowledges industry nepotism, he disputes its pervasiveness

Hashmi highlights his own career trajectory and collaborations with Ranaut as counterexamples

'Showtime' promises viewers an insider's look at the power dynamics and struggles that characterize Bollywood

'Showtime' set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024