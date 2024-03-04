Emraan Hashmi tackles nepotism in Bollywood with new series 'Showtime'
'Showtime' aims to shed light on the persistent issue of nepotism within the Bollywood industry
The new series comes in the wake of discussions initiated by Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut famously labeled Karan Johar as the flag-bearer of nepotism on his own chat show
Though Hashmi acknowledges industry nepotism, he disputes its pervasiveness
Hashmi highlights his own career trajectory and collaborations with Ranaut as counterexamples
'Showtime' promises viewers an insider's look at the power dynamics and struggles that characterize Bollywood
'Showtime' set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024
