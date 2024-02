Emil Krafth, the 29-year-old Sweden defender, has decided to extend his contract with Newcastle United amid interest from Malmö FF, FC Copenhagen, and Bröndby IF. Krafth has been an integral part of the Magpies' defense since joining in 2019, making 72 appearances. His resilience and commitment have made him a valuable asset to the club, and fans can look forward to seeing him in black and white for at least another season.