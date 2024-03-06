Kets de Vries advocates AI as a collaborator in leadership, emphasizing traditional values amid technological evolution
Historical innovations like telephones and the internet sparked anxiety among leaders, similar to AI's impact today
Leaders should view AI as a colleague and assistant, fostering collaboration and collective intelligence
The consensus among scholars encourages leaders to engage with AI to understand its opportunities, limitations, and risks
Embracing unconventional ideas, even seemingly foolish ones, fosters innovation and effective leadership in the AI era
Infosys exemplifies AI integration, becoming an AI-first entity and unlocking value through industry knowledge
Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Infosys' CTO, discusses how AI amplifies human potential and transforms the IT services industry
Integrating AI into services and client projects creates an exponential impact, enhancing leadership and organizational competitiveness
