Elton John's Personal Items Fetch Nearly $8 Million at Auction in New York
Christie's auction in New York featured Sir Elton John's personal collection, fetching nearly $8 million.
Bidders eagerly sought iconic items, including monogrammed boots, a Banksy triptych, and a glam rock jumpsuit
He rose to fame in the 1970s with hits like Rocket Man, Your Song, and Tiny Dancer.
With over 300 million records sold worldwide, he is one of the best-selling music artists of all time
Elton John's career spans decades, earning him numerous awards, including Grammys, Oscars, and a knighthood
Beyond music, he is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in the fight against HIVAIDS.
The success of the auction underscores the enduring appeal of music legends and their lifestyles
