Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Announce Separation Love to Co-parenting Journey
The couple, whose romance blossomed in the spotlight and culminated in a picturesque wedding in 2019, recently took to Instagram stories to share their decision to part ways
Their joint statements underscored a mutual respect and affection that has seemingly transcended the breakdown of their marital relationship
Ellie, the 37-year-old singer known for hits like 'Love Me Like You Do', and Caspar, a 32-year-old art dealer, emphasized their commitment to maintaining a close friendship prioritizing the well-being of their two and a half year-old son, Arthur
Ellie and Caspar's journey began in 2016, at a time when both were carving out successful paths in their respective fields
Their engagement in 2018 and subsequent wedding in 2019 were widely covered, with fans and media alike captivated by their love story
Throughout their relationship, they often spoke of the importance of communication and the deliberate effort to never argue, which they attributed to the strength and maturity of their bond
In their statements, they requested privacy and indicated a desire to move forward without further commentary on the matter