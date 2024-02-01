EIB Invests in Croatian Railway Sector with 400 Million Euro Loan
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has extended a hefty 400 million euro loan to Croatia
It is the largest ever backing of the country's railway sector by the financial institution
This significant investment is targeted towards the modernization and expansion of Croatia's railway network and rolling stock
The loan is part of a broader EIB initiative that totals to 900 million euros in approved loans
The funding will support a string of investments that cumulatively amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros
