Egypt Forgoes Hedging Policy for Wheat Imports Amidst Price Drop
Egypt, one of the world’s largest wheat importers, said it will not hedge its wheat imports for the fiscal year 2024-2025.
The decision comes in the wake of a substantial drop in global wheat prices, which have now reverted to their pre-COVID-19 pandemic and pre-Russia-Ukraine conflict levels.
Previously, Egypt had contemplated implementing a hedging policy to shield against potential price surges in the international wheat market.
However, the recent decrease in prices has led the country to abandon this strategy for the upcoming fiscal year.
The decision underlines the nation’s confidence in the stability of the global wheat market despite its earlier concerns.
