The Achilles Heel of the Digital Classroom Increasing Cybersecurity Threats Amid IoT Integration.
Since the start of 2023, education sectors have witnessed a staggering 41% increase in weekly cyber attacks targeting IoT devices.
This underscores one fact As classrooms become smarter, they also become prime targets for cybercriminals.
Schools must recognize the importance of cybersecurity as a foundation for the adoption of IoT technologies.
Regular software updates, network segmentation, and implementation of strong passwords are critical steps in this direction.
Prioritizing cybersecurity not only protects sensitive data but also secures the future of learning.
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next