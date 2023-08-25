ECOWAS Responds to Potential Withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has publicly responded to concerns about the potential withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the union.
Despite national television broadcasts in Mali and Niger indicating their intentions to leave ECOWAS, the organization has yet to receive any official notification to confirm these intentions.
Reports have emerged indicating that Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have announced their exit from ECOWAS, accusing the bloc of enforcing ‘inhumane’ sanctions to reverse coups in their nations.
However, ECOWAS has clarified that it has not been notified of this decision and that the withdrawal process necessitates up to a year to be completed.
It is noteworthy that the juntas have also criticized ECOWAS for failing to assist them in combatting terrorism, which they perceive as an existential threat, and for imposing sanctions that they argue have further weakened their populations.