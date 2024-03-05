ECOWAS Court Rejects Media Rights Agenda's Petition for Slain Nigerian Journalists' Families.
The ECOWAS Court of Justice has dismissed a legal suit filed by the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) aimed at securing reparations for the families of 11 deceased Nigerian journalists.
The court ruled it lacked jurisdiction to award reparations for the murdered journalists, who were killed under various circumstances between 1998 and 2021.
This decision has sparked a debate on the safety and rights of journalists in Nigeria.
MRA's counsel, Darlington Onyekwere, based the lawsuit on the premise that the Nigerian government had not only failed to prevent these killings but had also neglected its duty to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators, thus violating the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and of the press.
The case drew upon the African Charter and principles of the ECOWAS Treaty, arguing against the government's reliance on domestic laws to eschew liability.
In contrast, Solomon Ogunlowo, representing the Federal Government, contested the MRA's standing in filing the suit, arguing that the victims had not been properly identified or made a party to the case, thus questioning the MRA's direct or indirect injury from the alleged human rights violations.
The journalists in question, whose lives were abruptly ended, include Tunde Oladepo, Okezie Amauben, Fidelis Ikwuebe, Sam Nimfa Jan, Samson Boyi, Bayo Ohu, Nathan Dabak, Sunday Gyang Bwede, Zakariya Isa, Enenche Akogwu, and Precious Owolabi.