Dune Part Two Storms Global Box Office with $178.5M Opening

Warner BrosLegendary's Dune Part Two exceeds expectations, hitting $178.5M globally

$97M comes from international markets, showing strong international box office performance

Compared to similar films, Dune Part Two outperforms predecessors like Dune and Ready Player One

The film's $81.5M domestic bow and 11.1M admissions overseas indicate significant audience interest

It opens in 71 overseas markets, dominating in 67 and topping charts in the U.S

IMAX contributes $32.2M globally, setting records for Warner Bros and the industry

Individual markets like the UK, France, Germany, and Korea show impressive results