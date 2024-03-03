Dune Part Two Storms Global Box Office with $178.5M Opening
Warner BrosLegendary's Dune Part Two exceeds expectations, hitting $178.5M globally
$97M comes from international markets, showing strong international box office performance
Compared to similar films, Dune Part Two outperforms predecessors like Dune and Ready Player One
The film's $81.5M domestic bow and 11.1M admissions overseas indicate significant audience interest
It opens in 71 overseas markets, dominating in 67 and topping charts in the U.S
IMAX contributes $32.2M globally, setting records for Warner Bros and the industry
Individual markets like the UK, France, Germany, and Korea show impressive results
