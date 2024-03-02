Dune Part Two Expands to 42 New International Markets, Accumulating $20.8M Offshore Total

The film dominates as the top U.S. title globally, with Spain and the UK to join

Germany, Australia, Mexico, Poland, and Brazil lead Thursday's overseas openings

Strong performances in Germany and Australia mirror Oppenheimer's success

Mexico sees a remarkable 85% lead over the original Dune

Poland opens notably on a non-traditional Thursday, surpassing other releases

Brazil achieves significant success, surpassing previous Dune records and competing with MI7

Top markets include France, Germany, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, and Italy