Dune Part Two Expands to 42 New International Markets, Accumulating $20.8M Offshore Total
The film dominates as the top U.S. title globally, with Spain and the UK to join
Germany, Australia, Mexico, Poland, and Brazil lead Thursday's overseas openings
Strong performances in Germany and Australia mirror Oppenheimer's success
Mexico sees a remarkable 85% lead over the original Dune
Poland opens notably on a non-traditional Thursday, surpassing other releases
Brazil achieves significant success, surpassing previous Dune records and competing with MI7
Top markets include France, Germany, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, and Italy
