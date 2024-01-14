Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
In a surprising turn of events, UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis has chosen not to press charges against fellow UFC fighter Sean Strickland following a heated altercation at UFC 296
A decision that could have resulted in assault charges, given that the incident occurred outside the professional arena, was met with a surprising response from Du Plessis.
When UFC President Dana White informed Du Plessis about the possibility of pressing charges, Du Plessis declined
His decision was based on the ethos of their profession and the respect he holds for Strickland’s willingness to stand his ground.
Du Plessis compared the scuffle to the kind of fights that occurred before they turned professional and indicated that he would willingly take the blame to prevent Strick
