Disney+ to Stream Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking 'Eras Tour' Concert Film on March 15
In a move that underscores its commitment to providing exclusive content to subscribers, Disney has announced the streaming release date for Taylor Swift's history-making concert film, 'The Eras Tour'.
Directed by Sam Wrench, the film will make its debut on Disney+'s platform on March 15.
The concert film, which has already grossed over $260 million in worldwide box office sales, holds the distinction of being the highest-selling concert film of all time.
The Disney+ version promises to be even more enticing, with new footage and five additional songs included.
The film's journey to the Disney+ platform is a testament to its overwhelming success.