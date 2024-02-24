Dior's pre-fall 2024 fashion show in Hong Kong postponed
Originally slated for March 23, the postponement of the event sparks concerns in Hong Kong's cultural and tourism sectors
The announcement came unexpectedly, confirmed by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau in response to media inquiries
While the postponement was acknowledged, details remained sparse
Hong Kong's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau attributes the decision directly to the management of Dior
The postponement of Dior event sparked a flurry of speculation and concern
Behind the scenes, commercial reasons and economic uncertainties in mainland China cited as contributing factors to the postponement
Dior event postponement raises concerns for Hong Kong's cultural reputation
