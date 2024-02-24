Dior's pre-fall 2024 fashion show in Hong Kong postponed

Originally slated for March 23, the postponement of the event sparks concerns in Hong Kong's cultural and tourism sectors

The announcement came unexpectedly, confirmed by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau in response to media inquiries

While the postponement was acknowledged, details remained sparse

Hong Kong's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau attributes the decision directly to the management of Dior

The postponement of Dior event sparked a flurry of speculation and concern

Behind the scenes, commercial reasons and economic uncertainties in mainland China cited as contributing factors to the postponement

Dior event postponement raises concerns for Hong Kong's cultural reputation