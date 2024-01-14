Facebook grapples with deepfake ads impersonating the UK Prime Minister, blurring reality on its platform.
Over 100 deepfake ads of the British Prime Minister reached 400,000 users, sparking concerns about misinformation and trust erosion.
Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor, faced 100+ deepfake videos on Facebook, involving ad spending from 23 countries.
The UK government responds to deepfake threats, emphasizing the need for robust verification and fact-checking.
The incident spotlights the urgency for social media platforms, especially Facebook, to curb deceptive content with AI looming over elections.
Deepfake challenge highlights the need for proactive measures in digital media to maintain integrity and safeguard democratic principles.
