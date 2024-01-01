Debutant Bowler Takes Seven Wickets in Fourth Innings as England Makes Historic Test Comeback
England’s cricket history has been adorned with another spectacular performance. This time, debutant spinner Tom Hartley, who single-handedly led England to a dramatic 28-run upset win over India in the opening Test.
Hartley’s left-arm spin played an instrumental role in India’s downfall, finishing with figures of 7-62 and a total of nine wickets in the match.
This feat marks a significant achievement in cricket, as Hartley becomes the latest bowler to claim seven or more wickets on debut in the fourth innings of a men’s Test match, a record last seen when Lance Klusener claimed 8 for 64 in 1996 against India at Eden Gardens.
However, Hartley’s heroics were not the only highlight of the match. Ollie Pope’s innings of 196 proved to be a turning point in the game, helping England recover from a 190-run deficit to ultimately lead them to a historic victory.
This comeback is the third-highest deficit England has successfully chased down in their Test history, after 261 against Australia in Sydney in 1894 and 227 against Australia in Leeds in 1981.