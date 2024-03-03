Crypto Titans Coinbase and Winklevoss Reclaim $13 Million in Backing in Super Tuesday Primaries.
The 2024 US elections aim to shape the political environment in favor of crypto growth.
The 2024 US election cycle is seeing the involvement of the cryptocurrency industry, with leading organizations such as Coinbase and the Winklevoss twins pouring millions into the Super Tuesday primaries.
This strategic financial support aims to support crypto-friendly candidates and challenge those advocating strict regulations.
The performance of these candidates will serve as a barometer for the crypto industry's political influence in November.
Super PACs, particularly Fairshake, Protect Progress, and Defend American Jobs, have become vehicles for cryptocurrency executives' ambitions.
Additionally, Super PACs collectively poured at least $13 million into the primaries.
With nearly $102 million raised from January 2023 to January 2024, these super PACs are poised to significantly impact the political landscape.