Crypto Market Surges to $1.82T: Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead the Way as Wall Street Embraces Crypto
Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead the Way as Wall Street Embraces Crypto.
The crypto market reached a new high of $1.82 trillion as Bitcoin and Ethereum saw significant gains.
Legal developments and innovations in the NFT space continue to shape the crypto world.
Franklin Templeton, a leading Wall Street firm, recently filed for a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.
The growing interest from Wall Street firms shows that digital currencies are increasingly gaining legitimacy and acceptance in the financial world.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next