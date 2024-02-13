Crypto Market Surges to $1.82T: Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead the Way as Wall Street Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead the Way as Wall Street Embraces Crypto.

The crypto market reached a new high of $1.82 trillion as Bitcoin and Ethereum saw significant gains.

Legal developments and innovations in the NFT space continue to shape the crypto world.

Franklin Templeton, a leading Wall Street firm, recently filed for a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

The growing interest from Wall Street firms shows that digital currencies are increasingly gaining legitimacy and acceptance in the financial world.