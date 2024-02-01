Controversial Bollywood Actress Poonam Pandey Passes Away at 32 Due to Cervical Cancer
The news was confirmed by her manager and was subsequently shared by her social media team on her official Instagram handle.
Poonam Pandey was privately battling cervical cancer, a detail that was revealed in the announcement of her passing.
Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film ‘Nasha’. She also appeared in several Bhojpuri and Telugu films.
Her most recent television appearance was in the first season of ‘Lock Upp’, a reality show hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.
Poonam Pandey’s life, though cut short, was filled with memorable moments and significant contributions to the Indian film industry.
