Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Government Inaction on MSP Legal Status
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh lambasted the Indian central government for its inaction.
This allegation comes on the heels of the government's announcement of Bharat Ratna awards to former prime ministers.
He suggested that farmers are prepared to march to Delhi once again in protest,.
Ramesh, a seasoned parliamentarian, minced no words as he decried the government's silence on the issue
Ramesh and the Congress party continue their 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', rallying for 'Kisan Nyay'
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next