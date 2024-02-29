Poland unveils plans for a space force and satellite system to bolster national defense.
Cezary Tomczyk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announce the strategic initiative.
The initiative aims to integrate advanced radar and optical technology for Earth observation.
Inspired by Ukraine's conflict, Poland seeks resilience and technological superiority in defense.
Poland secures Airbus deal for two reconnaissance satellites, set for launch by 2027.
The formation of a space force aligns with modern warfare techniques and operational needs.
Integration of space tech enhances Poland's defense, positioning it as a global leader.
Poland's bold move into space signifies a commitment to shaping future global security standards.
