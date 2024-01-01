Former teacher William Wall, who encouraged Cillian Murphy in arts, feels proud of his Oscar nomination.
The nation rejoices in Murphy's nomination, but Wall has a special reason to rejoice.
Wall humbly states he can't claim credit but jokes he'd accept an Oscar.
Despite emailing Murphy, Mr. Wall notes the actor's busy Hollywood life.
Cillian Murphy, known for avoiding the spotlight, shows a natural affinity for cultural matters.
Murphy's teacher recalls him as a natural performer since his teenage band days.
