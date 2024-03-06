Cillian Murphy Turns Up the Heat in GQ’s March Issue, Sports Barry Keoghan-Inspired Quirky Look

Cillian Murphy, inspired by Barry Keoghan, undergoes a style shift in a GQ photoshoot, breaking away from his usual wardrobe

Despite winning Best Actor at the Golden Globes, Murphy explores daring fashion choices, embracing bold looks

Sporting a vibrant blue satin shirt on the magazine's cover, Murphy showcases an evolving and edgy style

The photoshoot features quirky poses on plush furnishings, adding an unconventional touch to the editorial spread

Donning a waistcoat-and-trousers ensemble with numerous accessories, Murphy exudes a unique and eccentric charm

Murphy's enduring collaboration with Christopher Nolan is explored, emphasizing their shared creative vision in filmmaking

Beyond his career, Murphy's choice to refrain from fan photos reflects a deeper desire for genuine connections and personal privacy