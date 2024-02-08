China's Urban Greening Journey: Balancing Economic Growth and Ecological Sustainability
The initial phase of the study, from 1990 to 2005, unveiled a decline in the national average urban FVC from 0.38 to 0.35.
However, post-2005, a remarkable reversal occurred. All city categories experienced a rise in FVC, averaging a 27.31% increase. This positive change has been attributed to urban growth and the adoption of ecological construction policies.
The study establishes a positive correlation between average city vegetation coverage and factors like GDP, temperature, wind speed, and the extent of urban construction land.
Urban greenery offers a myriad of benefits, from improving cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health to enhancing ecosystem services, community integration, mental vitality, and relaxation.
The role of urban forests in reducing the concentration of pollutants such as PM2.5 is significant. Forest quality, morphological parameters, and growth status play a role in their mitigation ability, further emphasizing the importance of urban greening in mitigating air pollution.