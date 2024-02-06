China's Spring Festival Travel Disrupted by Severe Winter Weather
Wuhan's Tianhe Airport has experienced closures and flight cancellations due to adverse weather.
Chinese authorities are deploying personnel and machinery for snow removal, but concerns persist about further disruptions.
The National Meteorological Center has issued warnings for continued snowstorms and blizzards in various provinces and cities.
The ongoing weather challenges have cast uncertainty over the anticipated record-breaking 9 billion trips
during the Spring Festival travel surge, but despite the obstacles, many remain determined to celebrate with their loved ones.
