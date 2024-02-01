China’s Parcel Delivery Industry: A Global Leader Transforming Lives
China’s parcel delivery industry is on an unprecedented growth trajectory, managing over 132 billion consignments in the past year and holding more than 60% of the global total.
This robust expansion is drastically reshaping lifestyles, creating millions of jobs, and providing consumers unparalleled convenience.
The strength of the Chinese delivery network is exemplified by an elderly couple’s recent experience.
Living in a remote region, they ordered specialized swimming goggles and received the package within three days – a feat that surpassed their expectations.
This service level is due to the expansive delivery network that stretches over 48.7 million kilometers, containing more than 230,000 stations, and serving 700 million clients on a daily basis.
