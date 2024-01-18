China Halts Short Selling Lending to Support Its Declining Stock Markets
China’s securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), has announced a full suspension of the lending of certain shares for short selling, effective Monday.
This decisive move comes as the MSCI China Index has lost a staggering 60% from its February 2021 peak, signaling a concerning decline in Chinese stocks.
According to the directives from the CSRC, strategic investors will no longer be permitted to lend out shares during agreed lock-up periods.
This is an effort to curb the negative effects of short selling on the already faltering stock market.
Furthermore, the regulator is imposing restrictions on the lending of shares handed over to executives and key employees in strategic placements.
Read More