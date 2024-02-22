In Guangzhou city, China, a section of the Lixinsha Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship
Lixinsha Bridge is the lifeline for the residents of Sanmin Island
An empty container ship veered off course and hits the bridge, vehicles and passengers plummet into the Pearl River
The incident, occurred roughly 90 kilometers northwest of Hong Kong in the bustling Nansha district
Among the five vehicles involved were a bus and a motorbike
Two vehicles plunged into the river were seen in the depths of river while others halted atop the vessel
Following the accident, the captain of the cargo ship was arrested, signaling the beginning of an investigation
Sanmin Island residents, grappling with Lixinsha Bridge closure, turned to a ferry as a temporary fix
