Chatbots: A Symphony of Code, Language, and Human Connection
Chatbots have evolved from rudimentary plot frameworks to sophisticated AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.
This article delves into their history and their impact on human communication and creativity.
In the annals of human history, the quest for tools to aid communication and creativity has been a constant.
This pursuit is perhaps nowhere more evident than in the evolution of chatbots.
The Plot Genie, a numbered list manual from the 1930s, can be considered an early precursor to modern chatbots.
