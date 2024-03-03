Celebrating Shraddha Kapoor: Revisiting 5 Stellar Performances on Her Birthday
Shraddha Kapoor's portrayal of Aarohi Keshav Shikre in ‘Aashiqui 2’ remains one of her most iconic performances.
In 'Ek Villain', Shraddha Kapoor delivered an emotionally charged performance as Aisha.
Showing off her dance skills, Shraddha Kapoor starred in 'ABCD 2', where she matched steps with some of the best dancers in the industry, including Varun Dhawan.
In the horror-comedy 'Stree', Kapoor took on a challenging role that blended elements of fear, humor, and mystery.
Displaying her versatility, Shraddha Kapoor's role in 'Luv Ka The End' highlighted her comic timing and ability to lead a youth-centric film with confidence.
With each role, she has pushed the boundaries and explored new facets of her craft, making her one of the most dynamic actors of her generation.
As she steps into another year, fans eagerly await more captivating performances from this talented star.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next