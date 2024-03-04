Victoria and David Beckham's celebration of their eldest son, Brooklyn's 25th birthday, turned into a heartwarming trip down memory lane
Proud parents share son's journey, heartwarming throwback videos on social media
The familial moment underscores the tight-knit bond that defines the Beckham family
David Beckham led the tributes with a nostalgic video from Brooklyn's younger days on the football field
"Happy 25th Birthday to my big boy, so proud of the man you have grown into," David captioned his message
Victoria Beckham, known as Posh Spice during her Spice Girls days shares a clip of Brooklyn, immersed in music at one of her concerts
Beckhams' birthday wishes for Brooklyn illuminate family values of love and generosity
Growing up as the firstborn of one of the world's most recognized couples, Brooklyn has navigated his journey under the watchful eyes of both the media and a global audience
