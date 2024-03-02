In a pivotal Championship clash, Cardiff City edged past Bristol City with a 1-0 victory at Ashton Gate
showcasing the critical importance of set-piece proficiency in football.
Perry Ng’s decisive 66th-minute header not only secured the win for Cardiff City but also highlighted their dominance in set-piece situations this season.
The match was a closely contested affair, with both teams understanding the need for a late-season push to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Cardiff City’s strategy of leveraging set-pieces paid dividends,
with Perry Ng converting from a corner to mark their league-leading 17th goal from such situations this season.
Defensively, Cardiff was impenetrable, largely thanks to Nat Phillips' outstanding efforts since his loan move from Liverpool in January.
Despite Bristol City’s attempts to create scoring opportunities, they found themselves thwarted by Cardiff’s resilient defense and strategic gameplay.
