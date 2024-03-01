Global Elites Gather in Gujarat for Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Gala
Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna and Bill Gates are among the guests at the pre-wedding gala hosted by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani for his son.
Anant Ambani, 28, is set to marry Radhika Merchant in July.
Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are also at the three-day event in Jamnagar city.
Mukesh Ambani, 66, is currently the world's 10th richest man with a net worth of $115bn, according to Forbes.
Anant Ambani is the youngest of his three children, all of whom are on the board of Reliance Industries.
The extravagant pre-wedding event is in keeping with the Ambani family's record of hosting lavish wedding parties.
In 2018, pop sensation Beyoncé performed at Mr Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities held in Udaipur city.
