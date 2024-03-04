Revolutionizing Surgery Brain-Computer Interfaces Offer Glimpse into Surgeons' Cognitive Overload
At Imperial College London, a groundbreaking study led by Daniel Leff
and his team is exploring the potential of brain-computer interface
technologies to enhance surgical training and patient safety.
By monitoring the brain activity of trainee surgeon Mary Goble during a simulated emergency,,
researchers seek to identify indicators of cognitive overload that could compromise patient well-being.
This initiative not only aims to improve surgical performance but also paves the
way for future applications of real-time brain activity monitoring in operation theaters.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next