Revolutionizing Surgery Brain-Computer Interfaces Offer Glimpse into Surgeons' Cognitive Overload

At Imperial College London, a groundbreaking study led by Daniel Leff

and his team is exploring the potential of brain-computer interface

technologies to enhance surgical training and patient safety.

By monitoring the brain activity of trainee surgeon Mary Goble during a simulated emergency,,

researchers seek to identify indicators of cognitive overload that could compromise patient well-being.

This initiative not only aims to improve surgical performance but also paves the

way for future applications of real-time brain activity monitoring in operation theaters.