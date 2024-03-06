Expert Tips to Combat Itchy Eyes During Pollen Season
With the arrival of spring and the surge in pollen levels,
many find themselves battling with itchy, irritated eyes.
Opticians sheds light on why rubbing your eyes is counterproductive and
provides four effective strategies to alleviate discomfort without exacerbating symptoms.
Highlighting the risks of eye rubbing, including increased inflammation and potential infections,
The experts advice is timely and crucial for those seeking relief.
Furthermore, unclean hands can introduce bacteria, leading to infections such as conjunctivitis.
