Spanish Tourist Assault in Jharkhand Sparks Outrage Among Celebrities and Netizens
Recent events have unfolded an unsettling narrative in Dumka district, Jharkhand, as a Spanish tourist faced a heinous assault while traveling with her husband.
The couple, seeking adventure in the serene landscapes of India, had their journey take a nightmarish turn when they were attacked by a group of locals.
The news of the assault has sparked a significant outcry on social media, with notable figures like Richa, Dulquer, and Chinmayi Sripada voicing their disgust and dismay.
Richa's comments highlighted the distressing treatment of women and foreigners in India.
While Dulquer expressed his sorrow, especially since the couple had recently visited friends in Kottayam.
Chinmayi Sripada, on the other hand, criticized the denial and lack of empathy shown by some netizens towards the foreign reporter's experiences of sexual aggression in India.
This incident has ignited a wave of condemnation from celebrities and citizens alike, calling for immediate action and introspection within society.
