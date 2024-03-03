Cast of 'Boy Meets World' express regret for supporting Brian Peck during his trial.
Will Friedle, Rider Strong, and Danielle Fishel reveal manipulated loyalty led to their defense of Peck.
Peck's charm and manipulation tactics obscured the reality of his actions.
The cast reflects on the importance of understanding and recognizing manipulation.
Lessons learned about blindly supporting someone without grasping the situation.
Hope expressed that the incident won't overshadow the show's legacy.
Friedle, Strong, and Fishel become advocates against grooming and manipulation.
Their story serves as a cautionary tale and a call to action for awareness and understanding.
