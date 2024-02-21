Bollywood's Vidya Balan embraces her love for Malayalam cinema with a viral social media reel, enacting a scene from the 1991 classic 'Mookilla Rajyathu.'
The post, adorned with #LoveMalayalamCinema, sparks a conversation about cross-cultural appreciation within India's film industries.
Vidya's deep bond with Malayalam cinema, dating back to her early acting days, reflects in her participation in 12 Malayalam projects, including an unreleased film with Mohanlal.
The reel is more than a tribute; it's an ode to her roots, acknowledging the rich narrative tapestry of Malayalam cinema often overshadowed by pan-Indian counterparts.
The overwhelmingly positive response highlights the beauty of Indian cinema's diversity, showcasing mutual admiration among artists across various industries.
Vidya's cross-cultural celebration encourages a broader audience to explore regional cinema, potentially fostering new cross-industry collaborations and appreciation.
Fans eagerly anticipate Vidya's return as Manjulika in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' recognizing her as a versatile actress and cultural icon.
Vidya's love for Malayalam cinema goes beyond a social media post, reaffirming her genuine admiration and respect for the industry.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next