Bollywood Star Deepika Padukone to Present at Upcoming BAFTAs
Indian actress Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as one of the presenters for the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).
The star-studded ceremony is set to take place on February 19 in London.
Padukone's selection as a presenter at the BAFTAs is a testament to her growing international acclaim.
Last year, she made headlines as one of the presenters at the Oscars Awards 2023.
This year has already been a busy one for Padukone, with her film 'Pathaan' breaking box office records and becoming one of the top grossers of the year.
