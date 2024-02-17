Bollywood actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar announced their pregnancy during the trailer release event of their film 'Article 370'.
The couple's personal joy added a layer of intimate celebration to the professional occasion, intertwining their professional and personal milestones.
Yami, five and a half months pregnant, radiated happiness and spoke of the empowering feeling of carrying another life inside her.
She highlighted the advice she's been following, emphasizing the importance of cherishing sleep before the baby arrives.
The announcement was met with warm wishes and congratulations from the Bollywood fraternity, including notable figures like Kangana Ranaut.
Yami and Aditya, who married in June 2021, have kept their personal life private, making the public announcement particularly special.
Their impending parenthood further enriches their shared values and beliefs in marriage and family.
Yami's pregnancy brings a new dimension to her role in both 'Article 370' and in life, highlighting the transformative power of motherhood.
