Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Reunite at Bash Hosted by Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai
Abhishek Kumar threw a reunion bash, welcoming back his fellow contestants.
The event, held on February 6, was a star-studded affair with an array of personalities from the show gracing the occasion.
One of the evening's highlights was an impromptu dance performance by Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani.
The guest list boasted of notable characters like Mannara Chopra, Aisha Khan, and Navid Sole.
Munawar and Abhishek were seen embracing and recreating an iconic dance step from their days on the show.
