Biden Administration Proposes Stringent Rules for US Cloud Providers, Targeting Foreign AI Development

The Biden administration is set to release a proposal urging cloud services providers, including giants like Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp., to actively investigate and disclose foreign clients involved in developing artificial intelligence applications on their platforms.
The proposal, scheduled for release Monday, requires firms to reveal foreign customers’ names and IP addresses, with Amazon and its peers expected to create a budget for collecting these details and report any suspicious activity.
If implemented, these requirements could become a formidable tool for Washington to restrict Chinese firms’ access to crucial data centers and servers essential for training and hosting AI.
The proposal places the responsibility of collecting, storing, and analyzing customer data on the shoulders of cloud services providers, resembling strict “know-your-customer” rules prevalent in the financial industry.
US cloud providers express concerns that restrictions on their activities without comparable measures by allied countries might put American firms at a disadvantage.