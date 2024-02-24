Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Lead Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart
Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' breaks boundaries as her first UK No.1 single in 14 years and the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts
Beyoncé’s other single, “16 Carriages,” released simultaneously on Feb. 11, also debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard country chart
The songs reached No. 2 and No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100
“Texas Hold ’Em” has already drawn more than 19 million streams, and “16 Carriages” has 10.3 million streams
Beyoncé's country singles' success signals a breakthrough for Black women in a genre historically dominated by white male singers
The rise of Beyoncé's country singles reflects a changing narrative in country music, where Black female artists are gaining prominence
Tracy Chapman's Fast Car won song of the year at the Country Music Awards, topping charts decades later due to a cover by Luke Combs
